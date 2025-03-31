Previous
Bug house by tinley23
Photo 2124

Bug house

Glad it’s being used, even if it’s only wasps and spiders
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Dione Giorgio
Lovely, but I wouldn't want it close to my home.
March 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the design ! May be used by others as the year goes by !!
March 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great photo for the mundane holes challenge!
March 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
March 31st, 2025  
