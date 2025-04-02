Previous
Gorgeous Gorse by tinley23
Gorgeous Gorse

Our path today was lined with many gorse bushes. It was very pretty.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Lesley

Heather ace
A gorgeous capture, Lesley! I love all that sunny yellow and your focus and dof! This is super on black! Fav
April 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I noticed a lot of this along the roadsides recently. So bright & cheerful.
April 2nd, 2025  
