Sunset by tinley23
Photo 2131

Sunset

We get evening sun at the back of the house, and it was so warm and pretty sparkling through the bathroom window.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect with your lovely little family sitting there.
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely creating a beautiful bokeh in your window !
April 7th, 2025  
Dave ace
Lovely tones
April 7th, 2025  
