Photo 2132
Nature Reserve
Rosie injured herself a couple of weeks ago so long walks have been out, but she is on the mend so we chanced a slow and gentle walk to the local nature reserve. She stopped and sniffed EVERYTHING! I think she was happy to be back.
7th April 2025
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th April 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boardwalk
,
nature-reserve
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aww poor Rosie. Wishing her well. Nice boardwalk
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw bless her. Pleased that she is able to get out and about.
April 7th, 2025
