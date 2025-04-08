Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2134
Pilea
One of my Chinese Money Plants is in flower. I moved it to our east-facing, and warm porch, and it is thriving!
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2025 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pilea
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Just needs a little sunshine to be let in
April 9th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Great angle and light!
April 9th, 2025
