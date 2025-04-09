Previous
Pilea by tinley23
One of my Chinese Money Plants is in flower. I moved it to our east-facing, and warm porch, and it is thriving!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Just needs a little sunshine to be let in
April 9th, 2025  
