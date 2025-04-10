Previous
The Jester by tinley23
Photo 2136

The Jester

Fun statue in Stratford-upon-Avon
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, a fun statue, and a great capture too, Lesley! Your pov has the jester frolicking in the bue sky! Fav
April 10th, 2025  
George
Superb
April 10th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Great statue, and you've shot it wonderfully!
April 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it, makes me life
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact