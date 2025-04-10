Sign up
Previous
Photo 2136
The Jester
Fun statue in Stratford-upon-Avon
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
4
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
statue
,
jester
,
stratford-upon-avon
Heather
ace
Yes, a fun statue, and a great capture too, Lesley! Your pov has the jester frolicking in the bue sky! Fav
April 10th, 2025
George
Superb
April 10th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Great statue, and you've shot it wonderfully!
April 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it, makes me life
April 10th, 2025
