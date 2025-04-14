Sign up
Photo 2140
Lichfield has brand new signage
It’s in Beacon Park and lots of people were interested in it, so it must be very new.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3399
photos
134
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
lichfield
Beverley
ace
You can’t miss it that’s for sure! Happy Easter
April 20th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Happy Easter to you too
April 20th, 2025
Pat
I like it, simple but bold.
A lovely shot too with the cathedral behind it.
April 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast between the old and the new.
April 20th, 2025
