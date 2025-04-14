Previous
Lichfield has brand new signage by tinley23
Photo 2140

Lichfield has brand new signage

It’s in Beacon Park and lots of people were interested in it, so it must be very new.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Beverley ace
You can’t miss it that’s for sure! Happy Easter
April 20th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Happy Easter to you too
April 20th, 2025  
Pat
I like it, simple but bold.
A lovely shot too with the cathedral behind it.
April 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast between the old and the new.
April 20th, 2025  
