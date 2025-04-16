Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Lovely leaves
Sycamore, I think
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3392
photos
134
followers
155
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Latest from all albums
491
492
2139
493
494
2140
495
2141
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
April 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and new !
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close