Photo 2146
Pride and Joy
The owner of this beauty must work in Morrisons as it is always outside when I pass there
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3406
photos
134
followers
155
following
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2145
499
2146
2147
500
501
2148
2149
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2025 11:39am
Tags
bike
,
scooter
Diana
ace
He sure loves flags! I wonder how it is to ride in the rain with them ;-)
April 23rd, 2025
