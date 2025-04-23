Previous
Mama swan by tinley23
Mama swan

She got up at one point to change position, and I quickly counted six eggs in the nest.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Is nature not wonderful, a beautiful capture.
April 23rd, 2025  
Anne ace
Lovely to see
April 23rd, 2025  
Agnes ace
So beautiful
April 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
That is quite an impressive nest
April 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful!
April 23rd, 2025  
Fisher Family
How nice to see this, and a lovely shot!

Ian
April 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful capture fav!
April 23rd, 2025  
