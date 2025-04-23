Sign up
Photo 2149
Mama swan
She got up at one point to change position, and I quickly counted six eggs in the nest.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
7
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
Diana
ace
Is nature not wonderful, a beautiful capture.
April 23rd, 2025
Anne
ace
Lovely to see
April 23rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
April 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
That is quite an impressive nest
April 23rd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful!
April 23rd, 2025
Fisher Family
How nice to see this, and a lovely shot!
Ian
April 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful capture fav!
April 23rd, 2025
