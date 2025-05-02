Previous
Screen time for Rosie by tinley23
Photo 2158

Screen time for Rosie

2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
591% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
She looks so cute there, you should at least put on a doggie clip for her to watch ;-)
May 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
TOO Cute!
May 4th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So funny
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
So funny. Does she send texts using her nose
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact