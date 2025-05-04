Previous
Wild garlic by tinley23
Wild garlic

This spring seems to have been particularly good for wild garlic. We’ve even had some pop up in our garden.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have noticed there is a lot this year too! Nice early Summer shot
May 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous for you, I love these but we only get them in lilac.
May 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find and shot ( and the smell !! )
May 5th, 2025  
