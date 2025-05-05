Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2161
Buttercups
I was intrigued by the brown bugs in many of the buttercups at the nature reserve. Apparently they are Raspberry Beetles and will settle for buttercups when raspberries aren’t available.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3427
photos
134
followers
155
following
592% complete
View this month »
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Latest from all albums
2155
2156
509
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd May 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bugs
,
buttercups
,
beetles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close