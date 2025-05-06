Previous
The colours of Spring by tinley23
The colours of Spring

A lovely walk today, admiring all the colours
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So vivid
May 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
May 6th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
May 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Define colour beautiful capture.
May 6th, 2025  
Heather ace
A lovely collection of colours- like a patchwork quilt! Fav
May 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I should think so!
May 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
May 6th, 2025  
