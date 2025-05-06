Sign up
Photo 2162
The colours of Spring
A lovely walk today, admiring all the colours
6th May 2025
6th May 25
7
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3428
photos
134
followers
155
following
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
colour
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So vivid
May 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
May 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
May 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Define colour beautiful capture.
May 6th, 2025
Heather
ace
A lovely collection of colours- like a patchwork quilt! Fav
May 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I should think so!
May 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
May 6th, 2025
