Photo 2163
Small Garden Bumblebee
Apparently, this beauty was awarded ‘Garden Animal of the Year’ in 2023. That makes me very happy.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
bee
bumblebee
lewisia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! fav
May 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
May 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot of both the bee & the flowers.
May 9th, 2025
