Previous
Next
Small Garden Bumblebee by tinley23
Photo 2163

Small Garden Bumblebee

Apparently, this beauty was awarded ‘Garden Animal of the Year’ in 2023. That makes me very happy.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! fav
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot of both the bee & the flowers.
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact