Curly Wyrley by tinley23
Photo 2164

Curly Wyrley

My sister and I walked about 7 miles of the Wyrley and Essington Canal, known locally as “the Curly Wyrley” due to its twisting course. This lovely mural was on the side of one of the bridges near our end point for the day at Aldridge.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great mural.
May 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s an amazing mural, I thought that was the view at first!
May 9th, 2025  
