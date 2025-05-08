Sign up
Photo 2164
Curly Wyrley
My sister and I walked about 7 miles of the Wyrley and Essington Canal, known locally as “the Curly Wyrley” due to its twisting course. This lovely mural was on the side of one of the bridges near our end point for the day at Aldridge.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
canal
mural
Susan Wakely
What a great mural.
May 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
That’s an amazing mural, I thought that was the view at first!
May 9th, 2025
