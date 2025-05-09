Sign up
Photo 2165
Kind…or a bit creepy?
9th May 2025
9th May 25
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th May 2025 1:41pm
bridge
canal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - and could be a candidate for h/h !
May 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a very low bridge….the words would freak you out I think!
May 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its very captivating, well done
May 14th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
I would be inclined to think it kind... but I can understand the 'creepy' perspective too, haha. Hopefully it was well-intended!
May 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’ve seen similar locally. Nicely captured.
May 14th, 2025
