Nest

For a number of days before we went on holiday last week we had been visited by a mating pair of ducks. Each time we saw them we shoo’d them away as Rosie loves to chase (and catch if she can) birds in the garden. Then yesterday I noticed Rosie rooting about in the bushes, and found this nest. We haven’t seen the ducks for a few days so I assume the eggs aren’t viable now. We might leave them another couple of days, but I do think they may have been abandoned. Sad.