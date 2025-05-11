Previous
Horses by tinley23
Horses

These horses came over to say hello as Dirk and I had lunch outside the pub next to them. They seemed happy and I loved the way they shook their manes, but they came out very dark in my photos so I ETSOOI’d it.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
