Previous
Next
Purple Tansy by tinley23
Photo 2170

Purple Tansy

Very pretty amongst all of the wildflowers
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and details, such a beautiful wildflower.
May 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty, a new one to me
May 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous pretty flower
May 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's very pretty
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact