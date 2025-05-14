Sign up
Photo 2170
Purple Tansy
Very pretty amongst all of the wildflowers
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3438
photos
134
followers
155
following
595% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th May 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
tansy
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and details, such a beautiful wildflower.
May 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty, a new one to me
May 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pretty flower
May 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's very pretty
May 18th, 2025
