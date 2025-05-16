Previous
Cow Parsley by tinley23
Photo 2172

Cow Parsley

We had to divert from our intended walk due to a lot of gunshots which terrified Rosie, which meant we had to battle through some very overgrown nettles, brambles, etc, and this small but pleasant patch of cow parsley.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super little pathway
May 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
May 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful walk…
May 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks marvellous
May 18th, 2025  
