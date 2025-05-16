Sign up
Previous
Photo 2172
Cow Parsley
We had to divert from our intended walk due to a lot of gunshots which terrified Rosie, which meant we had to battle through some very overgrown nettles, brambles, etc, and this small but pleasant patch of cow parsley.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3438
photos
134
followers
155
following
595% complete
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2170
2171
2172
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th May 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflowers
,
cowparsley
,
shenstone
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
May 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super little pathway
May 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
May 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful walk…
May 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks marvellous
May 18th, 2025
