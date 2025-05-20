Previous
Oxeye Daisy by tinley23
Oxeye Daisy

Daisies of all varieties are my favourite wildflower. They are so intricately beautiful and always make me happy. I even have them on my nails at the moment - haha!
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
May 23rd, 2025  
