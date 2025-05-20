Sign up
Previous
Photo 2176
Oxeye Daisy
Daisies of all varieties are my favourite wildflower. They are so intricately beautiful and always make me happy. I even have them on my nails at the moment - haha!
20th May 2025
20th May 25
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3442
photos
134
followers
155
following
596% complete
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:27am
Tags
daisy
,
wildflower
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
May 23rd, 2025
