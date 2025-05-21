Sign up
Photo 2177
Proud Mama
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3446
photos
134
followers
155
following
597% complete
View this month »
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
ducklings
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful capture!
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous photo… beautiful
June 1st, 2025
