Coventry Canal by tinley23
Photo 2181

Coventry Canal

We were interested in these buildings at the start of our walk. They appeared to have been converted from industrial buildings to residential flats. The ones on the left seemed a very strange shape. Nice views though.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
strange shapes indeed , makes a good photo though lesley
June 1st, 2025  
