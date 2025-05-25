Sign up
Photo 2181
Coventry Canal
We were interested in these buildings at the start of our walk. They appeared to have been converted from industrial buildings to residential flats. The ones on the left seemed a very strange shape. Nice views though.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3447
photos
134
followers
155
following
597% complete
2181
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2025 12:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canal
,
buildings
,
coventry
Phil Howcroft
ace
strange shapes indeed , makes a good photo though lesley
June 1st, 2025
