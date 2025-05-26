Sign up
Photo 2182
Angelica
These plants along the Walsall canal were providing lots of goodies for the bees
26th May 2025
26th May 25
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3449
photos
134
followers
155
following
598% complete
View this month »
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
angelica
,
aldridge
Lynda Parker
ace
How beautiful 😍
June 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So very pretty
June 2nd, 2025
