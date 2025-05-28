Previous
Caterpillar by tinley23
Photo 2183

Caterpillar

This 6cm hairy beastie is the caterpillar of the Drinker Moth. It wasn’t at all fazed by me and the dogs getting super-close to it.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a hairy , plump caterpillar -- must look up what a Drinker Moth looks like !( I first read as Drunken Moth !! ha ! ) Amazing that the dogs didn't attack it !!
June 2nd, 2025  
