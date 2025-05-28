Sign up
Photo 2183
Caterpillar
This 6cm hairy beastie is the caterpillar of the Drinker Moth. It wasn’t at all fazed by me and the dogs getting super-close to it.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a hairy , plump caterpillar -- must look up what a Drinker Moth looks like !( I first read as Drunken Moth !! ha ! ) Amazing that the dogs didn't attack it !!
June 2nd, 2025
