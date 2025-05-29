Sign up
Photo 2185
Water lily
Ivy found this flower on the end of the canal path, and carefully carried around with her all day
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
water
,
canal
,
lily
,
granddaughter
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw bless her.
June 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty, flower and the portrait.
June 4th, 2025
