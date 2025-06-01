Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2185
Fathers’ Day
Dirk got an early Fathers Day gift from our son.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3451
photos
134
followers
155
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
father
,
husband
Heather
ace
Oh yum! (I had to google this; I somehow thought the point wasn't the name :-) Enjoy this, Dirk!
June 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close