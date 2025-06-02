Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
Lookout
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3455
photos
134
followers
155
following
View this month »
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2188
2189
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2025 1:15pm
Tags
gull
,
birmingham
,
statue
,
sphinx
Wylie
ace
A most unusual Sphynx with friend!
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perching post.
June 6th, 2025
