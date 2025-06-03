Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2190
Yummy
We found a new restaurant for mid-morning treats. Very nice.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3456
photos
134
followers
155
following
600% complete
View this month »
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2188
2189
2190
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
birmingham
,
cakes
Annie-Sue
ace
[licks lips!]
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’d say anytime treats. Looks good.
June 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Scrumptious!!!
June 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooooooh ! so yummy !!
June 6th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
How attractive this cakes look. We eat with our eyes & love the plates!
June 6th, 2025
