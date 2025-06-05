Previous
Colourful clobber by tinley23
Photo 2192

Colourful clobber

In our local charity shop (probably a left-over from Pride a couple of weeks ago). Those platform shoes took me back…
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
600% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Beautifully displayed - never could wear those platforms
June 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Certainly colourful. Are any of those shoes actually wearable???
June 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I loved platforms … seems forever ago
June 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Great colours, but never platforms for me!
June 7th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Brilliant!
June 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A good place to go to get a 70s outfit maybe.
June 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great selection of footwear.
June 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Very colourful. I would break my leg if I wore platforms.
June 7th, 2025  
