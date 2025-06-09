Previous
Street art by tinley23
Photo 2196

Street art

Some nice new artwork at Sutton Coldfield railway station
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
How beautiful this looks in the lovely light. Great shot of these stunning works of art.
June 10th, 2025  
