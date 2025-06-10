Sign up
Previous
Photo 2197
Daisy with bugs
Still loving the daisies. I nicked the title from
@darchibald
🙂
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3463
photos
133
followers
155
following
601% complete
View this month »
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
daisy
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely daisy.
June 10th, 2025
Lin
ace
Great closeup
June 10th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A pretty place to sit!
June 10th, 2025
