Previous
Leather by tinley23
Photo 2199

Leather

Today we visited the Leather Museum in Walsall. It was really good. Free to enter, great guides and lots to see and do.

The blurb:

Walsall, known as the "Leather Capital of England" and the "Saddle Making Capital of the World," has a rich history in the leather industry. From its origins in the Middle Ages specialising in saddlery, harness, and military equipment, Walsall's leather trade flourished, exporting goods throughout the British Empire. The few leather businesses in the town now also produce many excellent quality leather goods for high end fashion companies.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine the smell.
June 12th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@wakelys To be fair, there was no smell at all. It is a museum, not a working building any longer.
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact