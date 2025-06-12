Leather

Today we visited the Leather Museum in Walsall. It was really good. Free to enter, great guides and lots to see and do.



The blurb:



Walsall, known as the "Leather Capital of England" and the "Saddle Making Capital of the World," has a rich history in the leather industry. From its origins in the Middle Ages specialising in saddlery, harness, and military equipment, Walsall's leather trade flourished, exporting goods throughout the British Empire. The few leather businesses in the town now also produce many excellent quality leather goods for high end fashion companies.

