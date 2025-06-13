Previous
Carriage by tinley23
In a local-ish gardening-come-petshop
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Carole Sandford ace
Very Cinderella.
June 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Very nice. I'd put more plants on it :-)
June 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That would make quite a statement in the garden.
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
June 13th, 2025  
