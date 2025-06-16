Previous
Another day, another daisy by tinley23
Another day, another daisy

…and another bug. This hoverfly is Helophilus pendulus, literally meaning ‘dangling marsh-lover’.
Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather
A great capture of both the daisy and the fly! Super clarity and nice and cheery! Fascinating info too! Fav
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
I love both names. Beautifully captured.
June 16th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful one too… with a friend…
June 16th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, super detail!

Ian

Ian
June 16th, 2025  
