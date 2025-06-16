Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
Another day, another daisy
…and another bug. This hoverfly is Helophilus pendulus, literally meaning ‘dangling marsh-lover’.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3469
photos
133
followers
154
following
603% complete
View this month »
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
hoverfly
Heather
ace
A great capture of both the daisy and the fly! Super clarity and nice and cheery! Fascinating info too! Fav
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love both names. Beautifully captured.
June 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful one too… with a friend…
June 16th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, super detail!
Ian
June 16th, 2025
