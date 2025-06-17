Previous
Buzzing! by tinley23
Buzzing!

There was a patch of these red hot pokers in the park and the buzzing sound around them was really loud. Bees everywhere!
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Lucky bees… red hot pokers are amazing
June 17th, 2025  
