Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2205
A waddle of ducks
on a neighbour’s roof. I wonder what the one on the left had done.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3471
photos
133
followers
155
following
604% complete
View this month »
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
half
Pat Knowles
ace
Ducks on a roof…..I’ve never seen them up so high although I did hear today that Mallard ducks can fly as high as Mount Kilimanjaro. Pointless question in TV tonight!
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close