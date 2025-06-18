Previous
A waddle of ducks by tinley23
Photo 2205

A waddle of ducks

on a neighbour’s roof. I wonder what the one on the left had done.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Ducks on a roof…..I’ve never seen them up so high although I did hear today that Mallard ducks can fly as high as Mount Kilimanjaro. Pointless question in TV tonight!
June 18th, 2025  
