Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2206
Coventry Canal
We kept it short today (Bedworth to Nuneaton) because of the heat. A pretty stretch, but we were very grateful for the shady spots.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3472
photos
133
followers
155
following
604% complete
View this month »
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
Beverley
ace
Absolutely beautiful… such a lovely walk…
June 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely place to walk… it has been hot, humid, and rainy here… I walked in our neighborhood this morning but I need to get out on the trail again… soon!
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully you had a slight breeze from the canal.
June 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely place to walk along the canal . Ooh but the heat was rather lethal today !
June 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, Lesley, with the tree arching over the towpath and with the dappled light and the reflections! Fav (But yes, the heat! Do what you can to stay cool!)
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close