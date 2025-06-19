Coventry Canal

Previous
We kept it short today (Bedworth to Nuneaton) because of the heat. A pretty stretch, but we were very grateful for the shady spots.
Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley
Absolutely beautiful… such a lovely walk…
June 19th, 2025  
KV
Lovely place to walk… it has been hot, humid, and rainy here… I walked in our neighborhood this morning but I need to get out on the trail again… soon!
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Hopefully you had a slight breeze from the canal.
June 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely place to walk along the canal . Ooh but the heat was rather lethal today !
June 19th, 2025  
Heather
A lovely shot, Lesley, with the tree arching over the towpath and with the dappled light and the reflections! Fav (But yes, the heat! Do what you can to stay cool!)
June 19th, 2025  
