Previous
Photo 2207
Bedworth FC
Methinks the grounds are going to need a bit of TLC before the next season begins.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3473
photos
132
followers
154
following
604% complete
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2025 10:34am
Tags
football
,
turnstiles
,
bedworth
Beverley
ace
Wow… I think you’re right… super shot
June 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
There maybe a few players and ball’s lost in those weeds.
June 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
just a little!
June 20th, 2025
carol white
ace
Definitely looking very overgrown
June 20th, 2025
