Photo 2211
Salvia Hot Lips
It has done so well this year.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
salvia
hoverfly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and the bees etc love it !
June 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great flower for the insects.
June 25th, 2025
