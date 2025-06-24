Previous
Salvia Hot Lips by tinley23
Salvia Hot Lips

It has done so well this year.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and the bees etc love it !
June 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great flower for the insects.
June 25th, 2025  
