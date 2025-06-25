Parked bike

Previous
Spotted this lovely cycle on a road in Stratford-Upon-Avon.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Heather
I love that basket in front! What a great way to move around with a bunch of stuff! Great sign too!
June 27th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
Funny pun!
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a great delivery bike with its sturdy wicker basket - I wonder was he on his rounds or was this just for show !!
June 28th, 2025  
