Photo 2212
Parked bike
Spotted this lovely cycle on a road in Stratford-Upon-Avon.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3479
photos
132
followers
154
following
606% complete
View this month »
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cycle
,
stratford-upon-avon
Heather
ace
I love that basket in front! What a great way to move around with a bunch of stuff! Great sign too!
June 27th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Funny pun!
June 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great delivery bike with its sturdy wicker basket - I wonder was he on his rounds or was this just for show !!
June 28th, 2025
