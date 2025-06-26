Previous
The Israeli Statue by tinley23
Photo 2212

The Israeli Statue

Commissioned by the Israeli Ambassador to the UK and donated by Israel to the town of Stratford upon Avon. Depicts the owl from "The owl and the pussycat", Bottom from "A midsummer-night's dream" and the fiddler from "Fiddler on the roof".
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Me too… wonderful to see
June 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Saw this last month, they're amazing those lampposts aren't they. Nice silhouette
June 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great silhouette and pov
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun lamppost.
June 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Great shot with that lighting
June 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
An interesting lamp post.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact