Previous
Photo 2212
The Israeli Statue
Commissioned by the Israeli Ambassador to the UK and donated by Israel to the town of Stratford upon Avon. Depicts the owl from "The owl and the pussycat", Bottom from "A midsummer-night's dream" and the fiddler from "Fiddler on the roof".
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
7
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3478
photos
132
followers
154
following
606% complete
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
stratford-upon-avon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
June 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Me too… wonderful to see
June 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Saw this last month, they're amazing those lampposts aren't they. Nice silhouette
June 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great silhouette and pov
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun lamppost.
June 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Great shot with that lighting
June 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
An interesting lamp post.
June 26th, 2025
