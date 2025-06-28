Sign up
Previous
Photo 2215
Battered, but beautiful
Entrance to Holy Trinity Church in Stratford upon Avon where William Shakespeare’s coffin is.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
7
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3481
photos
132
followers
145
following
606% complete
View this month »
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
knocker
,
stratford
Beverley
ace
What a lovely vintage find… where did you find it?
June 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love this Lesley. What a lovely door knocker 🙏
June 30th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@beverley365
Apologies Beverley, I’ve now added more info.
June 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
June 30th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Marvelous! The stories it could tell.
June 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic knocker!
June 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… how amazing…
June 30th, 2025
