Battered, but beautiful by tinley23
Battered, but beautiful

Entrance to Holy Trinity Church in Stratford upon Avon where William Shakespeare’s coffin is.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
What a lovely vintage find… where did you find it?
June 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love this Lesley. What a lovely door knocker 🙏
June 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@beverley365 Apologies Beverley, I’ve now added more info.
June 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
June 30th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Marvelous! The stories it could tell.
June 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic knocker!
June 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… how amazing…
June 30th, 2025  
