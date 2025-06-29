Roller skaters

Previous
The grey paved area in Birmingham’s Centenary Square was created in 2019 as a large water feature with numerous fountains shooting up from the ground. It looked wonderful, and in the school holidays parents used to bring their children in their swimsuits so they could play amongst the spouts.

In October 2023 they were switched off to facilitate the Ice Skate Birmingham event, and have never been switched on again, probably due to the city’s dire financial state.

It was nice to see that the locals are using the area for other fun activities though.
