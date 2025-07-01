Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2218
Hmmm
It’s a very serious game
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3484
photos
131
followers
145
following
607% complete
View this month »
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
birmingham
,
mailbox
Annie-Sue
ace
aggressive opening there by White!!
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cool
July 6th, 2025
Heather
ace
Oh, I like this! We have chess tables in a few parks, but this is the best!
July 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
These giant chess boards are so much fun aren't they.
July 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close