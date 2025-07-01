Previous
Hmmm by tinley23
Hmmm

It’s a very serious game
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Annie-Sue ace
aggressive opening there by White!!
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So cool
July 6th, 2025  
Heather ace
Oh, I like this! We have chess tables in a few parks, but this is the best!
July 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
These giant chess boards are so much fun aren't they.
July 6th, 2025  
