Previous
Photo 2219
We have visitors
My eldest and her family are here for a couple of days. You’d think they were staying for a week the amount of stuff they’ve brought with them!
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3485
photos
131
followers
145
following
607% complete
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2025 9:57am
Tags
shoes
,
trainers
Beverley
ace
Soo funny… you must thrilled to have staying, enjoy
July 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Love that the hallway looks like a shoe shop when family visit!!!
July 6th, 2025
