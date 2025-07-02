Previous
We have visitors by tinley23
We have visitors

My eldest and her family are here for a couple of days. You’d think they were staying for a week the amount of stuff they’ve brought with them!
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Soo funny… you must thrilled to have staying, enjoy
July 6th, 2025  
Love that the hallway looks like a shoe shop when family visit!!!
July 6th, 2025  
