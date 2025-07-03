Previous
Seep Monkeyflower (Mimulus luteus) by tinley23
Photo 2220

Seep Monkeyflower (Mimulus luteus)

Spotted on an urban canal side, a pretty flower I’ve never seen before here, although it is apparently common in the US. According to Wiki it is an important species for scientists to study gene changes in particular.

If you’re at all interested in the science stuff, I found this site particularly interesting: https://today.uconn.edu/2023/02/yellow-evolution-unique-genes-led-to-new-species-of-monkeyflower/
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely flower and interesting link.
July 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… very beautiful flower
July 6th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and details.
July 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact