Previous
Photo 2220
Seep Monkeyflower (Mimulus luteus)
Spotted on an urban canal side, a pretty flower I’ve never seen before here, although it is apparently common in the US. According to Wiki it is an important species for scientists to study gene changes in particular.
If you’re at all interested in the science stuff, I found this site particularly interesting:
https://today.uconn.edu/2023/02/yellow-evolution-unique-genes-led-to-new-species-of-monkeyflower/
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2025 12:47pm
monkeyflower
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely flower and interesting link.
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… very beautiful flower
July 6th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and details.
July 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
July 6th, 2025
