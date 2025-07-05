Previous
Our Boys by tinley23
Our Boys

Birmingham went Hard-Rock-happy this weekend, with a massive rock concert at Villa Park. We travelled with the fans on the train and made our way around them in the city centre on our route to and from the Lapworth Museum in Edgbaston, where there was also a test cricket match. Our town centre was heaving with people going to both events but they all seemed happy and excited. Dirk and I went to ‘The End’ in 2017 which was supposed to be Black Sabbath’s farewell concert. We would have loved to go to this one too but…
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Lesley

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
July 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great image
July 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great Wall art.
July 7th, 2025  
